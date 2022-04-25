Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$22.73

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.51. 6,407,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184,002. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.75. The company has a market cap of C$40.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.33.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.