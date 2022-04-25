Analysts Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Target Price at $10.40

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on AM. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after buying an additional 2,503,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after buying an additional 3,626,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after buying an additional 606,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 92,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after purchasing an additional 90,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 163,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,710. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

