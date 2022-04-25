Analysts Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Rating) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($1.10). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPST traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,576. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

