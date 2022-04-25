Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86. Lennar reported earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $16.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.73 to $17.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,918. Lennar has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Lennar by 28.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

