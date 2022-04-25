Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $11.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $16.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.43 million, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $30.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 543.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Dyadic International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

