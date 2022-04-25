Analysts Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 49,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.