Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 106.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

VYNE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,209. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

