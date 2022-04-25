Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) will announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 106.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

VYNE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,209. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.