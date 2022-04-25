Analysts Anticipate QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. QuantumScape reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $97,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,343.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $2,849,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after buying an additional 553,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $65,452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,438. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 9.08.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

