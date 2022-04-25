Analysts Anticipate Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

IMRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 4,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,923. Immuneering has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.