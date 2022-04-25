Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $334.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.17 million. Alignment Healthcare posted sales of $267.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 407,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

