AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 236,793 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $122,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,801,000 after acquiring an additional 51,719 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded down $7.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,193. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

