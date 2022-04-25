AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,549 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,316,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after buying an additional 4,189,913 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,741,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

