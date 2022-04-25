AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,689 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $115.34 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

