AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119,281 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $205,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

