AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 887,194 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 887,194 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,577,312. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

