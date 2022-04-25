AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 79,894 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,894 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $108.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

