AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 6,560 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $33,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $103.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $111.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

