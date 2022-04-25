AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 37,495 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,495 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $54,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $7.23 on Friday, hitting $118.38. 3,237,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

