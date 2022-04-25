AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 35,063 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,063 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $226,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 117,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $181.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $477.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

