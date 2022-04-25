AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 24,588 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.09% of Cerner worth $23,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

