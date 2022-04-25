AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 16,623 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,936 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,623 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $123,224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $187.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average of $253.51. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

