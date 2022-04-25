AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 1,559 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $34,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $979.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,093.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,219.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

