AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 14,225 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 25,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,243. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.