AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in APi Group were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 413.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in APi Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in APi Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 944.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in APi Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE APG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 435,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

APi Group Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.