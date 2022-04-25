AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.37% of Waste Management worth $255,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,717. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.85 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

