AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 8,400 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 195.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $20.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $571.58. 1,464,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,259. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

