AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $3.56 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $102.85. 845,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,216. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

