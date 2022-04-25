AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $166.28 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 589,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,276,000. IQVIA comprises about 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.31% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

IQV stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,096. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.61 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.68.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

