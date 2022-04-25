AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $82.95 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $82,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,768,000 after buying an additional 71,519 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Amgen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.17. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

