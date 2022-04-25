AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $67.35 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343,956 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Eaton were worth $67,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after buying an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.84. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

