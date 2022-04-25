AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $56.63 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $56,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 7,082,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,615,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

