AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $41.51 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 362,945 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

