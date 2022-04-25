AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $29.51 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
