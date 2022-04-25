AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $134.02 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53,366 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $134,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

NYSE MCD traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.66 and its 200 day moving average is $251.19. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

