AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $21,654,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $12.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.38. 457,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,853. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

