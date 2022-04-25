AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $28,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

