AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $525.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $556.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.