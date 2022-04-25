AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,508 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $85.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.