AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $44,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.92. 1,570,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.65. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

