AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,601 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $50,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

SCHW stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 11,945,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,470,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.