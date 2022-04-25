American Investment Services Inc. Sells 694 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

PEP stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $173.65. The company had a trading volume of 690,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,856. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.73 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.86. The stock has a market cap of $240.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.