American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.54. 455,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,696. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

