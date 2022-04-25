American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 2,925 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 724,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 605.4% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 451,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,022. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

