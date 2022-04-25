American Investment Services Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,531. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

