American Investment Services Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $393.77. The stock had a trading volume of 640,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

