American Investment Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $430.66. The company had a trading volume of 796,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,215. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

