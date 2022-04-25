American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 5,084 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,459,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,953,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 636,257 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,943,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 976,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,339. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

