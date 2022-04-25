American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. American Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.

American Express stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.54. 4,373,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.50.

Get American Express alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.