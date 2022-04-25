AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AMC Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. 272,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.88. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $72.80.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.