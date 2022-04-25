Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMADY shares. BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group ( OTCMKTS:AMADY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $926.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.50 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

